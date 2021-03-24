A wise Watercolor Wednesday visit from Stu

Winston…Winston…

Stuart? Is that you? Isn’t that funny, I was just posting this wonderful artwork of you on the blog. Because today’s Watercolor Wednesday. And here you are!

Yep. Here I am. It’s been a while since we had a chat.

I’m glad you’re here. I’ve missed our talks.

I’m always with you. Remember that. And you can always call on me for a chat. Oh…by the way, that artwork is called StuART. The nice folks over at Kismet’s blog came up with that clever name.

StuART? I’ll have to take a look at that art. It makes me smile.

I’m glad Winston. Smiling is a very good thing. Did you know that you made The Peepstress smile today?

I did?

She almost cried.

OH NO! I seem to do that sometimes. Whatever I did, I didn’t mean to.

This would have been a good cry. But She couldn’t cry, because She was smiling so wide.

What’d I do?

Remember this morning when it was raining? And you decided to stay out in the rain? And wouldn’t come inside?

But I’m a Scottie. I like the rain. I really do. I like being outside and wet. Even in the cold.

I know, but your peeps worry about you whether they need to or not.

Oh. I wish They’d stop worrying.

When you let The Peepstress wrap you up in a blanket and hold you close in Her arms, you made Her the happiest person in the world. You didn’t wiggle to get down for the longest time. I’m proud of you. And I’m glad you’re growing into a caring young man. You can really be a sweet Scottie. When you want to be.

Well, I guess so. I do like Them. Sometimes. Well, OK, I like Them all of the time. I just don’t want Them to know.

Why don’t you rethink that little buddy? Your peeps don’t do well all alone. When I left, the world turned upside down for Them. Rethink letting Them know you like Them.

If you say so, I will. I’ll try.

Good. Call me when you need me.

Thanks for our chat Stuart.

Thank you Winston.