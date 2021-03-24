A wise Watercolor Wednesday visit from Stu

Posted on March 24, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

Winston…Winston

Stuart? Is that you? Isn’t that funny, I was just posting this wonderful artwork of you on the blog. Because today’s Watercolor Wednesday. And here you are!

Yep. Here I am. It’s been a while since we had a chat.

I’m glad you’re here. I’ve missed our talks.

I’m always with you. Remember that. And you can always call on me for a chat. Oh…by the way, that artwork is called StuART. The nice folks over at Kismet’s blog came up with that clever name.

StuART? I’ll have to take a look at that art. It makes me smile.

I’m glad Winston. Smiling is a very good thing. Did you know that you made The Peepstress smile today?

I did?

She almost cried.

OH NO! I seem to do that sometimes. Whatever I did, I didn’t mean to.

This would have been a good cry. But She couldn’t cry, because She was smiling so wide.

What’d I do?

Remember this morning when it was raining? And you decided to stay out in the rain? And wouldn’t come inside?

But I’m a Scottie. I like the rain. I really do. I like being outside and wet. Even in the cold.

I know, but your peeps worry about you whether they need to or not.

Oh. I wish They’d stop worrying.

When you let The Peepstress wrap you up in a blanket and hold you close in Her arms, you made Her the happiest person in the world. You didn’t wiggle to get down for the longest time. I’m proud of you. And I’m glad you’re growing into a caring young man. You can really be a sweet Scottie. When you want to be.

Well, I guess so. I do like Them. Sometimes. Well, OK, I like Them all of the time. I just don’t want Them to know.

Why don’t you rethink that little buddy? Your peeps don’t do well all alone. When I left, the world turned upside down for Them. Rethink letting Them know you like Them.

If you say so, I will. I’ll try.

Good. Call me when you need me.

Thanks for our chat Stuart.

Thank you Winston.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to A wise Watercolor Wednesday visit from Stu

  1. nordhuesn says:
    March 24, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Oh my!!!! All we can say. AROOOOOO……………….smiles in our hearts.

  2. Geordie’s Mom says:
    March 24, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    That was very touching, I lost my beloved Jamie soon after Stuart left you. Now I have another
    Scottie named Geordie and this made think of their good times together. thank you.

    • The Scottie Chronicles says:
      March 25, 2021 at 3:03 pm

      Jamie and Stuart are fast friends. I’m sure of that. Thank you for coming by and leaving such a kind comment. If we make you smile, then our work is done. Geordie must be a sweetie! Sent by Jamie. AROOOOO!

  3. Kismet says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    We know. Stu and Kyla left this world around the same time. You have Winston and we have Kali now. Kali isn’t a purebred Scottie but is a rescue like Kyla was. Would Winston like a girl friend like Kyla and Stu were together?

