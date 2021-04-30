Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on April 30, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. Kinley Westie says:
    May 1, 2021 at 2:26 am

    We see ours do that a lot.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    May 1, 2021 at 11:40 am

    I hope that nobody is mean and pulls the tail.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.