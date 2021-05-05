Happy Barkday to Me!

Posted on May 5, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles
  • Oh boy…not this.
  • On my head? Really?

So that’s my life of four years in pictures. A cake for a hat, moving to a new home (twice), my little piggy (I don’t sleep with him much anymore. Too old for that….), traveling with the Peeps (waaaaay back when we could safely travel), meeting my new neighbor Nora (she gave me the BEST cookies ever when we first met), my Instagram account as last year’s Barkday present (thanks Peepstress!), my pretty artwork, all the way up to my majestic beardness. I know it’s not nice to talk about myself, but I do think my beard is pretty epic. Don’t you?

Y’all have a good day today and have a margarita for my Barkday. Since it’s the 5th of May and, for some reason, people do that on the 5th of May. OH….that’s right! They drink margaritas IN HONOR OF MEEEEEEEE!

Thanks for being my pals. ArrOOOOOO!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
14 Responses to Happy Barkday to Me!

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:23 am

    oh happy happy birthday to ya… and what a fab day you picked… you can celebrate twice with lots of margaritas…

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:43 am

    So Winston Happy Birthday to you and to me- I turn 10 today! Hey Good buddy mommy is making some special kind of pumpkin muffin for a cake, and I think there is some kind of present for me on the table… she was busy with tissue paper this morning. Aarrroooo!

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    A most Happy Birthday, Winston!!!!! You are quite a handsome little man!!!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    You – in all your fabulousness – enjoy your day!! If Mom hadn’t had a run in with Mr Tequilla many years ago she’d toast you with a margarita. She will however have a wine toast to y’all. Happy, happy!!!!

    Reply
  5. retrodee says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Happy Birthday Winston, you are such a cutie! Love looking at your pictures. Have a fun day.

    Reply
  6. corkscot says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY WINSTON

    Reply
  7. maxwellthedog says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    A mighty Happy B-Day friend!

    Reply

