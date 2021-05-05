Happy Barkday to Me!

So that’s my life of four years in pictures. A cake for a hat, moving to a new home (twice), my little piggy (I don’t sleep with him much anymore. Too old for that….), traveling with the Peeps (waaaaay back when we could safely travel), meeting my new neighbor Nora (she gave me the BEST cookies ever when we first met), my Instagram account as last year’s Barkday present (thanks Peepstress!), my pretty artwork, all the way up to my majestic beardness. I know it’s not nice to talk about myself, but I do think my beard is pretty epic. Don’t you?
Y’all have a good day today and have a margarita for my Barkday. Since it’s the 5th of May and, for some reason, people do that on the 5th of May. OH….that’s right! They drink margaritas IN HONOR OF MEEEEEEEE!
Thanks for being my pals. ArrOOOOOO!
oh happy happy birthday to ya… and what a fab day you picked… you can celebrate twice with lots of margaritas…
I can, can’t I?? No reason not to. Thank you! I’ll have one for YOU!!!
So Winston Happy Birthday to you and to me- I turn 10 today! Hey Good buddy mommy is making some special kind of pumpkin muffin for a cake, and I think there is some kind of present for me on the table… she was busy with tissue paper this morning. Aarrroooo!
The rustling of tissue paper is always a good sign. HAPPY BARKDAY TO YOU TOOO MY BUDDY!!!!! Pumpkin muffins sound good. Yum. Let me know what’s on that table, will you?
A most Happy Birthday, Winston!!!!! You are quite a handsome little man!!!
I can’t thank you enough for the birthday wish!
You – in all your fabulousness – enjoy your day!! If Mom hadn’t had a run in with Mr Tequilla many years ago she’d toast you with a margarita. She will however have a wine toast to y’all. Happy, happy!!!!
Oh! The Peepstress says the same thing happened to her and Mr. Tequilla too! And Mr. Gin. Imagine that! Thank you for writing!
Happy Birthday Winston, you are such a cutie! Love looking at your pictures. Have a fun day.
Oh weeeeee! Thank you so much!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY WINSTON
Thank youuuu AROOOOO!
A mighty Happy B-Day friend!
Shucks….it’s the least I could do. Celebrate with you! Thanks!