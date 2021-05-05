Happy Barkday to Me!

Oh boy…not this.

On my head? Really?



















So that’s my life of four years in pictures. A cake for a hat, moving to a new home (twice), my little piggy (I don’t sleep with him much anymore. Too old for that….), traveling with the Peeps (waaaaay back when we could safely travel), meeting my new neighbor Nora (she gave me the BEST cookies ever when we first met), my Instagram account as last year’s Barkday present (thanks Peepstress!), my pretty artwork, all the way up to my majestic beardness. I know it’s not nice to talk about myself, but I do think my beard is pretty epic. Don’t you?

Y’all have a good day today and have a margarita for my Barkday. Since it’s the 5th of May and, for some reason, people do that on the 5th of May. OH….that’s right! They drink margaritas IN HONOR OF MEEEEEEEE!

Thanks for being my pals. ArrOOOOOO!