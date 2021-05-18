Tongue Out Tuesday

Posted on May 18, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles
Oh dear. I seem to be in a bit of a pickle. There are too many sticky green seed pods all over my beard. You should see my feet. The Peepstress isn’t pleased.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Tongue Out Tuesday

  1. Humphrey says:
    May 18, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Happens to the best of us at this time of year – came in with all kinds of wormy things from the trees and proceeded to drop all over the floor – again – not really a good thing – good luck keeping out of the sticky stuff – Humphrey

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    May 18, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    You better do something about it before they plant you.

    Reply
  3. sue hall says:
    May 18, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    Oh boy !!! A wonderful brush out for you is on the way ~~ You have a fabulous coat my dear boy !

    Reply

