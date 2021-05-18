-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Tongue Out Tuesday scottiechronicles.com/2021/05/18/ton…barked 8 hours ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2021/05/16/sil…barked 2 days ago
- Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday scottiechronicles.com/2021/05/12/win…barked 6 days ago
- Happy Barkday to Me! scottiechronicles.com/2021/05/05/hap…barked 1 week ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2021/05/02/sil…barked 2 weeks ago
Blogroll
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- photos of Scotties
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
- Follow The Scottie Chronicles – Winston's World on WordPress.com
Tongue Out Tuesday
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged Scottish Terriers, Scotties, Terriers, Scottie pictures, dog photos, dogs, pets. Bookmark the permalink.
Happens to the best of us at this time of year – came in with all kinds of wormy things from the trees and proceeded to drop all over the floor – again – not really a good thing – good luck keeping out of the sticky stuff – Humphrey
You better do something about it before they plant you.
Oh boy !!! A wonderful brush out for you is on the way ~~ You have a fabulous coat my dear boy !