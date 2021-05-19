Watercolor Wednesday – BOOP!

Posted on May 19, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

Something completely different for today. Hope you enjoy!

Do you think this would make a nice coloring sheet?

2 Responses to Watercolor Wednesday – BOOP!

  1. Lee says:
    May 19, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    We are still here Winston. I’m just old now and we don’t do as much. Right now I am into eating the nice white young cicadas that are coming up out of the ground. They are bugging out and I am gorging myself.
    Sweet William The Scot

    Reply
  2. corkscot says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    It would be perfect.

    Reply

