Friday’s Foto Fun

One day…we might all be able to travel to Europe. Again. (I’ve never been, but the peeps have.)

Look! A place named for me in Paris!

And I’m painted on this building in Paris.

Maybe I’ll get to see this pooch. In Fontainebleau.

Or this one….

I can look for food at outdoor markets like this guy.

And I can have my picture taken with this guy in Holland. When I go to Europe, I’ll be sure to take you with me.

Hope you had fun looking at these funny fotos today. I did.