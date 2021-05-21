Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on May 21, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

One day…we might all be able to travel to Europe. Again. (I’ve never been, but the peeps have.)

  • Look! A place named for me in Paris!
  • And I’m painted on this building in Paris.
  • Maybe I’ll get to see this pooch. In Fontainebleau.
  • Or this one….
  • I can look for food at outdoor markets like this guy.
  • And I can have my picture taken with this guy in Holland.
When I go to Europe, I’ll be sure to take you with me.

Hope you had fun looking at these funny fotos today. I did.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. Kismet says:
    May 21, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    You should stick around the house, you’ll get more food that way.

    Reply

