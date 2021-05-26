Winston’s Window

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Very nice! Now you can keep an eye on everything!
Oh, very cool!!!! I wish I had one of those! pees: Ma doesn’t…..she said I would bark my arse off at every doggie and peep! BOL!!!!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
Our Ruby would do the same!🥰
oh my, that is great! we want one too… oh we could bark much better at all people who pass…
Fancy window… and no need to climb up on anything to look! Nice…
It looks like you are a prisoner in the gloomy jailhouse of Shawshank. Do they slide your food tray through the opening?
Sweet William The Scot
Peek A Boo…i see you ! What a great way to see his kingdom . I know he enjoys that view.
Kaci has her window and is amost always there.