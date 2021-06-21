Sherlock loves Winston’s Window

We’ve always felt bad that Winston doesn’t have a big yard to run around in like Stuart did, or a fence with space to see out of. So, we found an old heating grate to use as a screen, The Dad Peep cut a hole in the patio fence and now Winston has a window. Theoretically, he can look out when folks come through the alley, keep watch over the squirrels and birds as they traipse through, or he can sit and ponder if he wants.

Not once has he looked through it. I’ve gone outside the gate and called him over to it. And even his dog friends have been invited to come over and bark at him through the window.

No interest.

So, Sherlock comes over to visit for a while and it’s the first thing he does. Runs down the porch steps to the patio and over to check out the window.

We’re hoping Winston will get the hang of it.

Until then, he keeps staring at the blank fence. Barking. And poking his nose under it.