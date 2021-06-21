Winston’s Window

Posted on June 21, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles
Sherlock loves Winston’s Window

We’ve always felt bad that Winston doesn’t have a big yard to run around in like Stuart did, or a fence with space to see out of. So, we found an old heating grate to use as a screen, The Dad Peep cut a hole in the patio fence and now Winston has a window. Theoretically, he can look out when folks come through the alley, keep watch over the squirrels and birds as they traipse through, or he can sit and ponder if he wants.

Not once has he looked through it. I’ve gone outside the gate and called him over to it. And even his dog friends have been invited to come over and bark at him through the window.

No interest.

So, Sherlock comes over to visit for a while and it’s the first thing he does. Runs down the porch steps to the patio and over to check out the window.

We’re hoping Winston will get the hang of it.

Until then, he keeps staring at the blank fence. Barking. And poking his nose under it.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles

5 Responses to Winston’s Window

  1. corkscot says:
    June 21, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL!

    Reply
  2. corkscot says:
    June 21, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    THIS WENT TO THE WRONG BLOG! SORRY

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    June 21, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    Perhaps Winston feels as though others should be looking IN at him!

    Reply
  4. rjkeyedup says:
    June 21, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    LOL… such creatures of habit ! He may get the hang of it watching his pal Sherlock.

    Reply
  5. rubytheairedale says:
    June 21, 2021 at 11:50 pm

    BOL!!! OMD, dude, you’re missin’ out! if you wants I can come overs and bark at you from the other side of the window…I am SURE you will puts your snooter up to it then! 🤣
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

