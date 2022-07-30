Saturday Shenanigans

Posted on July 30, 2022 by The Scottie Chronicles
Winston the Scottie with Nora Jane, his friend
This is my friend Nora Jane. She was my neighbor until she moved.
She taught me how to be a naughty puppy and bite the branches of low trees in her backyard.
How I miss her.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Saturday Shenanigans

  1. nordhuesn says:
    July 30, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Biting branches is the best!! Ruby does this also. Love the name Nora Jane – almost a cool as Winston.

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    July 30, 2022 at 10:47 am

    Ahhh Winston, your pal taught you well.. just enjoy and think of her. OZZy

    Reply
  3. sue hall says:
    July 30, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    great friend you had there…nothin’ better than doin’ fun stuff together !
    ArOoO ♪

    Reply
  4. sue hall says:
    July 30, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    What a great friend you had…nothin’ better than ‘trouble’ with a buddy =
    ArOoO ♪

    Reply
  5. sue hall says:
    July 30, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    You do miss her !!!

    Reply
  6. Kinley Westie says:
    July 30, 2022 at 8:54 pm

    It’s always fun to have a pal to teach ya how to be naughty.

    Reply

