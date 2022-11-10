Throw Back Thursday

Posted on November 10, 2022 by The Scottie Chronicles

Shopping for tiles. And a countertop. From 2018. I loved to shop then, and I love to shop now. I just don’t have any money.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
2 Responses to Throw Back Thursday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    November 10, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Neither do we!

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    November 11, 2022 at 7:06 am

    That’s what Peeptress is for…. Arrooo when you really want something for her to buy you!

    Reply

