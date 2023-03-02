Throw Back Thursday

Posted on March 2, 2023 by The Scottie Chronicles

LIttle Winston baby. Who could be mad about chewed up shoes with this precious face????? Five years ago. Here’s to our fur babies!!! (And fin babies, and feather babies – you know who you are! – and quill babies, and webbed-feet babies……..)

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Throw Back Thursday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    March 2, 2023 at 8:17 am

    how cute… they are always the baby we brought home LOL

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    March 2, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Those shoes look like new.

    Reply
  3. Linda Allen says:
    March 2, 2023 at 11:55 am

    He has definitely mastered the Scottie look.
    We have 2 and whenever I find something, I have no odea who did it and they both look at me jist like that!

    Reply

