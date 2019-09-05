Help needed

This is my first hurricane. I’m not sure what to do, but I know my colleagues in fur need your help. So I’m barking at you and your two-legged ones to help them.
Check this out and do what you can.
And maybe you could share it too.
I don’t mind thunderstorms or fireworks, but I really don’t like hurricanes.
My paws are crossed.
I’ll be back with a Throwback Thursday next week. Thank you everybody.
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Mommy donated yesterday and her donation will be doubled. Kali and I are so sad for all the people and animals affected by Dorian. We have family in the Carolinas and hope they are safe. Also, our paws are crossed for Ranger.
Good idea you aren’t keeping your back to the ocean! Be careful!
our paws are crossed and my daddy helped out at FB …we hope all peeps and pets and the wildlife can find a place when dorian is on the way
Stay safe!!
Donated. All of my book sales to go animal rescue so always happy to have a new group to donate to.
Stay safe little buddy and keep your Peeps safe as well. We are going to donate after we get back.
Thank you for doing this! And they are a U.S. charity that actually allows donations from other countries (we are Canadians and most of the FB donation sites won’t allow our credit cards). In addition to the donation – we are praying for all those in Dorian’s path.
Xanax can be very helpful before hurricane winds and rain. My guys like to stay in an interior closet too. Make sure that tags are on collars and leashes are handy.