Silent Sunday

Posted on September 29, 2019 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    September 29, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Nothing like a Sunday walkie with your best buddy!

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    September 29, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    🐾❤️🐾💕🐾❤️🐾💕🐾

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    September 29, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    How’s that togetherness working out there, guys? Better be careful you two don’t get all
    tangled up in your leashes!

    Reply
  4. rubytheairedale says:
    September 29, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Oh, two Scotties are better than one on walkies! I can’t imagine how tangled those leashes got! BOL!!
    Happy Sunday guys!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    September 30, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Two terriers together and you expect silence???

    Reply

