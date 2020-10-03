-
Join the Conversation
Yum
Winston, don’t even think about it. Just walk away and forget it. It might look like a good
idea, but it wouldn’t be…trust me,bro, I know.
Uh oh. Now you see it and soon you won’t.
Don’t underestimate the will of the Winston!
(hey, if you needs a boost, just lets me know, we can go 50-50….)
Kisses,
Ruby ♥