Yum

Posted on October 3, 2020 by
Peeps, you really shouldn’t have put these pot pies out here to thaw. Don’t be surprised if they’re gone when you look for them.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Yum

  1. theguster says:
    October 3, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Winston, don’t even think about it. Just walk away and forget it. It might look like a good
    idea, but it wouldn’t be…trust me,bro, I know.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    October 3, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Uh oh. Now you see it and soon you won’t.

    Reply
  3. rubytheairedale says:
    October 3, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Don’t underestimate the will of the Winston!
    (hey, if you needs a boost, just lets me know, we can go 50-50….)
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

