Silent Sunday

Posted on April 15, 2018 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. Kismet says:
    April 15, 2018 at 10:33 am

    That’s a hard pillow.

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    April 15, 2018 at 10:38 am

    What’s with the brick step, Winston? You would be much more comfortable laying on the grass!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    April 15, 2018 at 11:02 am

    It’s too damn cold here in NY today to rest outside like that…

    Reply
  4. Kaci says:
    April 15, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    That seems to be your favorite resting spot. Looks sort of hard to me. Maybe your Mom can put a soft blanket there? With a pillow!

    Reply
  5. starfighter441 says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Young Winston appears to be on pot…

    Reply
  6. WestScott says:
    April 15, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Winston really seems to like that spot. If there was something like this going on at my house, I’d be doing everything I could to make the spot comfortable (according to my standards, of course), even though he obviously has no problem with it!

    Reply
  7. Kinley Westie says:
    April 15, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I luv gettin to go out in da garden.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s