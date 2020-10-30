Friday’s Foto Fun – be afraid…

Posted on October 30, 2020 by
We’re not doing Howloweenie this year. But I can be very, very scary…..Boo!

6 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – be afraid…

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    October 30, 2020 at 9:51 am

    it’s also cancelled here… but we try to make that day spooklish :O)

  2. theguster says:
    October 30, 2020 at 9:59 am

    YIKES! That is too scary…you would win the ‘Scary Award’, Winston, and you’re not even in costume!

  4. Kismet says:
    November 1, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Nah, I’m not afraid-you’re a friend.

