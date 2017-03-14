It’s Pawty Time – You’re Invited

I love a good pawty. Stuart did, too. March 15 marks his 11th birthday. (In spirit.) So, let’s celebrate the boy. How’s that sound? Here are 11 images of Mr. Stu. The soul who still lives among us. The Stumeister who lived life at his own pace. He lived large.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Reblog, tweet and retweet his birthday post – scheduled for midnight – and let’s start celebrating. Leave a comment and share your memories.

Woot! Oh…and let’s say NO to hemangio – the dreadful cancer that took his life and so many others. For every comment, reblog, tweet or retweet on Stuart’s birthday, the Dad Peep and I will donate a buck to Stuart’s Fund.

Now THAT’S a pawty! Rock on Studebaker Boy!