It’s Pawty Time – You’re Invited

I love a good pawty. Stuart did, too. March 15 marks his 11th birthday. (In spirit.) So, let’s celebrate the boy. How’s that sound? Here are 11 images of Mr. Stu. The soul who still lives among us. The Stumeister who lived life at his own pace. He lived large.

Reblog, tweet and retweet his birthday post – scheduled for midnight – and let’s start celebrating. Leave a comment and share your memories.

Woot! Oh…and let’s say NO to hemangio – the dreadful cancer that took his life and so many others. For every comment, reblog, tweet or retweet on Stuart’s birthday, the Dad Peep and I will donate a buck to Stuart’s Fund.

Now THAT’S a pawty! Rock on Studebaker Boy!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to It’s Pawty Time – You’re Invited

  1. Banks and Sherlock says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Arrrrrrroooo yip from Banks and Sherlock to the very handsome Scottie looking over all of us. Mister Stuart……pawty hardy with the all the gang.

  2. Kinley Westie says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    He shure wuz a handsome guy.

  3. SUSAN K BUETTNER says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Lots of kitty hugs from CC to you, Stuart, and kisses from me. You are #1!!

  4. Kismet says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    You MUST et Ranger involved with this.

  5. Ralph says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Happy Birthday Mr Scottie!

    R

  6. Leah says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Sweet Little Man!! He’s stunning!! I wear my Sweet Stuart shirt often and feel very connected when I do!! ♥️💙♥️

  7. wisewoodpidgeon says:
    March 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Awwwww…. He’s so lovely!! Happy Birthday lovely boy!

  8. WestScott says:
    March 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Happy 11th birthday, sweet Stuart – you should be here celebrating and having a great time. Instead, we will all celebrate your memory as we look at your wonderful pictures. Hopefully you are having a grand time with all your friends on the other side. ❤🐾❤🐾❤🐾❤🐾❤

  9. Roxanne, Callie & Mandy says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Happy11th Birthday Stuart !!! You are not forgotten,
    Roxanne, Callie & Mandy

  10. Skyler Braveheart says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Reblogged this on skylerbraveheart and commented:
    We so miss our Stuart, but the Pepstress keeps I glorious photos. Happy Birthday tomorrow (3/15) deal one. You are so missed!

  11. nuggetsdrooling says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Happy Birthday! What a handsome and happy looking dog!

