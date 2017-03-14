It’s Pawty Time – You’re Invited

I love a good pawty. Stuart did, too. March 15 marks his 11th birthday. (In spirit.) So, let’s celebrate the boy. How’s that sound? Here are 11 images of Mr. Stu. The soul who still lives among us. The Stumeister who lived life at his own pace. He lived large.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Reblog, tweet and retweet his birthday post – scheduled for midnight – and let’s start celebrating. Leave a comment and share your memories.
Woot! Oh…and let’s say NO to hemangio – the dreadful cancer that took his life and so many others. For every comment, reblog, tweet or retweet on Stuart’s birthday, the Dad Peep and I will donate a buck to Stuart’s Fund.
Now THAT’S a pawty! Rock on Studebaker Boy!
Arrrrrrroooo yip from Banks and Sherlock to the very handsome Scottie looking over all of us. Mister Stuart……pawty hardy with the all the gang.
He shure wuz a handsome guy.
Lots of kitty hugs from CC to you, Stuart, and kisses from me. You are #1!!
You MUST et Ranger involved with this.
Happy Birthday Mr Scottie!
Sweet Little Man!! He’s stunning!! I wear my Sweet Stuart shirt often and feel very connected when I do!! ♥️💙♥️
Awwwww…. He’s so lovely!! Happy Birthday lovely boy!
Happy 11th birthday, sweet Stuart – you should be here celebrating and having a great time. Instead, we will all celebrate your memory as we look at your wonderful pictures. Hopefully you are having a grand time with all your friends on the other side. ❤🐾❤🐾❤🐾❤🐾❤
Happy11th Birthday Stuart !!! You are not forgotten,
Roxanne, Callie & Mandy
Reblogged this on skylerbraveheart and commented:
We so miss our Stuart, but the Pepstress keeps I glorious photos. Happy Birthday tomorrow (3/15) deal one. You are so missed!
Happy Birthday! What a handsome and happy looking dog!