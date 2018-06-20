Wait for it…

Posted on June 20, 2018 by

It’s off to the races! Two fabulous Scotties for a few days. Woot!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
9 Responses to Wait for it…

  1. WestScott says:
    June 20, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    It was worth the wait!!!!

  2. theguster says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    How exciting! A great time will be had by the Scotties as they run themselves ragged around the house! They are sure to have a good sleep at day’s end and snore the night away.

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    two times the fun!!! hugs to both – Mommy

  4. Jackie says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    And two smiling Scotties at that! How fun!

  5. LB Johnson says:
    June 20, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Fun is better in pairs. Loved the video.

    Abby Lab

  6. Kismet says:
    June 20, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    I win. I bet on the black one.

  7. rubytheairedale says:
    June 20, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    BOL!!! OMD, yes, worth the wait!!!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  8. easyweimaraner says:
    June 21, 2018 at 2:10 am

    we place two chewing bones on you… how are the odds?

  9. starfighter441 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Don’t tell me, let me guess. Sherlock is visiting.

