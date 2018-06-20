Wait for it…

It’s off to the races! Two fabulous Scotties for a few days. Woot!
-
It was worth the wait!!!!
How exciting! A great time will be had by the Scotties as they run themselves ragged around the house! They are sure to have a good sleep at day’s end and snore the night away.
two times the fun!!! hugs to both – Mommy
And two smiling Scotties at that! How fun!
Fun is better in pairs. Loved the video.
Abby Lab
I win. I bet on the black one.
BOL!!! OMD, yes, worth the wait!!!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
we place two chewing bones on you… how are the odds?
Don’t tell me, let me guess. Sherlock is visiting.