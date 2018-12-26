‘Twas the day after Christmas

Posted on December 26, 2018 by

…when all across the beach, not a creature was stirring except the BIG seagull.

And Winston.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to ‘Twas the day after Christmas

  1. theguster says:
    December 26, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    This year I have to say that I do like that version better! Great optics!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    December 26, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Great picture. Winston is off leash and just setting and watching the seagull…wonder what he is thinking…

    Reply
  3. Kinley Westie says:
    December 26, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I’d bark it and then it would really STIR!

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    December 26, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    You leave that bird alone-hear?

    Reply
  5. Sue Ellen says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    great photo…

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    December 27, 2018 at 2:18 am

    that are super moments when we are the only ones… that makes ist technically to YOUR beach…

    Reply
  7. rjkeyedup says:
    December 27, 2018 at 9:33 am

    ohhh how utterly peaceful and delightful…

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.