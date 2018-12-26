‘Twas the day after Christmas

…when all across the beach, not a creature was stirring except the BIG seagull.
And Winston.
…when all across the beach, not a creature was stirring except the BIG seagull.
And Winston.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|rjkeyedup on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|easyweimaraner on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|Sue Ellen on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|Kismet on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|Kinley Westie on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|Anonymous on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|theguster on ‘Twas the day after Chris…
|Humphrey & Cherr… on Winston and the Water
|Kismet on Winston and the Water
|easyweimaraner on Winston and the Water
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This year I have to say that I do like that version better! Great optics!
Great picture. Winston is off leash and just setting and watching the seagull…wonder what he is thinking…
I’d bark it and then it would really STIR!
You leave that bird alone-hear?
great photo…
that are super moments when we are the only ones… that makes ist technically to YOUR beach…
ohhh how utterly peaceful and delightful…