Winston and the Water

If this scene looks familiar, you’re right. We were given the opportunity to visit our friends’ cottage at the beach after all these years. They’ve kindly offered before, but weren’t surprised we declined. It was just too painful.
Until now. Turns out, Winston is nonplussed about the waves.
I think. We’ll see.
Happy Christmas Eve everyone.
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
MERRY CHRISTMAS ^.^
From this photo it looks like Winston is doing fine, as he’s walking towards the water, as opposed to running away from it!
A very Merry Christmas to you, too!
Merry Christmas to you all. Enjoy your time at the beach
Merry Christmas and many blessings for the new year (you already have one very joyful one). AROOOO!!
We. Have. Been. Waiting. For THE photo!!! Weeeeee……
Merry Christmas!
Licky kisses…..Arrooo, woof, aRoo, WOOF
Sherlock and Banks
The move, the getting settled in, Winston joining you on the couch and now this this glorious day at the beach! It’s made my heart skip a beat! So happy for you three. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with more good times together.
What better place to be – hearing the waves , being with Winston, knowing God’s gentle love and peace …. Merry Christmas!
That will change come the summer,Merry Christmas,xx Speedy
merry merry christmas to youuu arrrooo
Kyla loved the one that she got to romp on an ocean beach but freaked at being in a swimming pool. Go figure.