Winston and the Water

Posted on December 24, 2018 by

If this scene looks familiar, you’re right. We were given the opportunity to visit our friends’ cottage at the beach after all these years. They’ve kindly offered before, but weren’t surprised we declined. It was just too painful.

Until now. Turns out, Winston is nonplussed about the waves.

I think. We’ll see.

Happy Christmas Eve everyone.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Winston and the Water

  1. spottiedottie2@msn.com says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    MERRY CHRISTMAS ^.^

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    From this photo it looks like Winston is doing fine, as he’s walking towards the water, as opposed to running away from it!

    A very Merry Christmas to you, too!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    December 24, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Merry Christmas to you all. Enjoy your time at the beach

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Merry Christmas and many blessings for the new year (you already have one very joyful one). AROOOO!!

    Reply
  5. Sherlock and Banks says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    We. Have. Been. Waiting. For THE photo!!! Weeeeee……
    Merry Christmas!
    Licky kisses…..Arrooo, woof, aRoo, WOOF
    Sherlock and Banks

    Reply
  6. theguster says:
    December 24, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    The move, the getting settled in, Winston joining you on the couch and now this this glorious day at the beach! It’s made my heart skip a beat! So happy for you three. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with more good times together.

    Reply
  7. rjkeyedup says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    What better place to be – hearing the waves , being with Winston, knowing God’s gentle love and peace …. Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  8. speedyrabbit says:
    December 25, 2018 at 1:13 am

    That will change come the summer,Merry Christmas,xx Speedy

    Reply
  9. easyweimaraner says:
    December 25, 2018 at 2:56 am

    merry merry christmas to youuu arrrooo

    Reply
  10. Kismet says:
    December 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Kyla loved the one that she got to romp on an ocean beach but freaked at being in a swimming pool. Go figure.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.