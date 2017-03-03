Friday’s Foto Fun – Abby

What’s this? Abby Lab has something to say?

What do you think she’s saying? Huummmm…..I have a few ideas, but want to hear yours first.

6 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – Abby

  1. theguster says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Abby says: ” Hey, what’s it take to get a treat around here? Sit? Stay? Stand on 3 legs? Just tell me, I can do them all!”

    McDuff’s Mom

  2. Rufusmom says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    How about ” hey Mom I see you is eating a piece of cheese. I also like cheese!”

  3. Banks and Sherlock says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    See, I brushed all my teeth……I promise 😉

  4. Becky says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    “Dinner time? I’m ready!”

  5. Ralph says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    There’s a guy breaking into our house out back, just sayin… oh and by the way I’m hungry!

    See I can understand Labrador coz I am part Lab!

    R

  6. Kismet says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Abby is saiyng “get another dog who needs a home as much as you need another dog”.

