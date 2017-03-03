What’s this? Abby Lab has something to say?
What do you think she’s saying? Huummmm…..I have a few ideas, but want to hear yours first.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Abby says: ” Hey, what’s it take to get a treat around here? Sit? Stay? Stand on 3 legs? Just tell me, I can do them all!”
McDuff’s Mom
How about ” hey Mom I see you is eating a piece of cheese. I also like cheese!”
See, I brushed all my teeth……I promise 😉
“Dinner time? I’m ready!”
There’s a guy breaking into our house out back, just sayin… oh and by the way I’m hungry!
See I can understand Labrador coz I am part Lab!
Abby is saiyng “get another dog who needs a home as much as you need another dog”.