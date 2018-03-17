You Know What Day it is!

Posted on March 17, 2018 by
Can you believe it? My poor dillys.

And we just had to share a bit of the dillys today, too. The luck ‘o the Irish to you all! ArrOOO!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to You Know What Day it is!

  1. theguster says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    OMG! What a wonderful surprise to see my sweet boy, McDuff, catching a few zzzzz’s on the ottoman wearing a St. Patty’s Top Hat! Thank you SO much for including him on this fun day!
    My heart is full. 💚

    “For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way – good health, good luck and happiness, for today and every day.”

  2. Kismet says:
    March 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I hate to break it to you but you’re Scottish, not Irish.

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    March 17, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    LOL LOL LOL!!!

  4. nordhuesn says:
    March 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Dilly Dilly…….

