Watercolor StuART

Weee this is a late post, but we can’t let Wednesday go by without a little StuART now can we? Enjoy!
Don’t you wonder what our furry friends are thinking when they look out on the world from a car window? Or out of a window from their house?
Sometimes I wish I had the perspective – mental, not visual – that they do when they look out of windows on the world.
Huummm…..what do you think?
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
They are ever vigilant guarding their castle and protecting those inside against intruders. Or……..wondering if that cute female lassie from down the street will be walking by. Or………I owner what’s for dinner……….
********wonder (stupid automation)
Oh it is definately intruder alert here!
Sad news – our LI Rescue coordinator lost one of her scotties, Adobo, to the same insidious disease that took our Stuart. Prayers for Diane and Bruce! Thanks.
We are sorry to hear this. Prayers to them.
They see critters that peeps and birds can’t.
I love it to watch the world from a car window… and I scream at all people, dogs, cars, laundry on a line … I only wish my dad would turn immediately when I furgot to scream at somene/something…
There’s your boy!
Lily & Edward