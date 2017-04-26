Watercolor StuART

Weee this is a late post, but we can’t let Wednesday go by without a little StuART now can we? Enjoy!

Don’t you wonder what our furry friends are thinking when they look out on the world from a car window? Or out of a window from their house?

Sometimes I wish I had the perspective – mental, not visual – that they do when they look out of windows on the world.

Huummm…..what do you think?