Scottie Heaven? Apparently Not.

A while ago, I wrote a post about our yard being “Scottie Heaven” and many folks weighed in on how to create such a haven for all beloved Scots. It was part of the Saturday Scottie Scholars series. Remember that?

Apparently, our yard isn’t the heaven or haven I thought it was because we’ve been turned down in our ongoing attempts to rescue a Scottie in North Carolina. We learned this only last evening. And after our home visit on Saturday.

Needless to say, the Dad Peep and are I not only stunned but sad. Incredible. Us? Not suitable to rescue a Scottie in need of a loving home because of our yard?

Unthinkable. A major setback in our attempt to bring a bundle of joy into our loving Scottie home.

It’ll take a while to process this.

Until then, it’s time for some StuART!

Here’s waggin’ a tongue at you Angel Stuart!