Scottie Heaven? Apparently Not.

A while ago, I wrote a post about our yard being “Scottie Heaven” and many folks weighed in on how to create such a haven for all beloved Scots. It was part of the Saturday Scottie Scholars series. Remember that?
Apparently, our yard isn’t the heaven or haven I thought it was because we’ve been turned down in our ongoing attempts to rescue a Scottie in North Carolina. We learned this only last evening. And after our home visit on Saturday.
Needless to say, the Dad Peep and are I not only stunned but sad. Incredible. Us? Not suitable to rescue a Scottie in need of a loving home because of our yard?
Unthinkable. A major setback in our attempt to bring a bundle of joy into our loving Scottie home.
It’ll take a while to process this.
Until then, it’s time for some StuART!
Here’s waggin’ a tongue at you Angel Stuart!
stu-ART time is the best time… and we cross all paws and fingers for your plan…
Thank you friend.
Oh No. Is a fenced yard required?
Yes. And ours is. There’s nothing wrong with it. The yard just isn’t suitable.
I can not imagine anyone turning you down!! Those rescues are just too hard!!
As I’ve told you before, when the time is right, the right Scottie will show up but I know that doesn’t make it any easier.
We’re in your corner fighting for you.
XOXO,
Piper, Bonnie, Ruben, Ivy and a visiting Carrleigh
Yes, you’ve wisely told us that. And we know it’s true. It COULD be that one of your lovelies will have us back on the list! And THAT would be a very, very good thing. Puppy breath. The cure for all ills.
Did they say particularly why? Don’t give up!! You have so much love to give and it will happen sweet friends – it will! I’m sending so many positive vibes your way. ❤ XOXO – Bacon
Thank you sweet Bacon. We were told the yard wouldn’t give him the exercise he needs. ???? WTH????
What?! That’s ridiculous. Me and Houdini don’t go ‘out’ much but let me tell you we run and play in the Hotel Thompson like you wouldn’t believe. That’s kind of unreal. Don’t give up though okay. It *will* happen. Usually when you are least expecting it! ❤ XOXO – Bacon
I am so sorry to hear this. Did they give you the reason why your yard did not pass . Paws crossed for both of you that your new Scottie comes to you soon.
Bentley
Hello Bentley. Yes, we were told that the yard wasn’t suitable for his level of energy. In the nearly 30 years the Dad Peep and I have had Scotties, the size of the yard – including this one – was never an issue.
That’s ridiculous! Have they never heard of walkies? Good grief, a Scottie gets exercise in a variety of ways, as you know. Sheesh. I’m so sorry…you’d have made a great home for that young man. 😦
Turned you down????? Don’t they nose you are the pawfect Scottie peeps parents????
*sigh* sum jobsworth getting it all wrong
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Oh Princess Leah….thanks so much for the licky kisses!!!!
Oh boy. It was meant to be. Fix whatever they think was unsafe. Your furry baby is out there waiting. Things will work out
Lily & Edward
You’re right. He’s out there somewhere. The timing’s just not right. And I wish all the best for the little Scottie we would have loved to meet. The yard wasn’t unsafe, it wasn’t big enough. And too landscaped.
WWSS? (What would Stuart say)
If it was good enough for Stuart….
What a loss. Not just for you but for the North Carolina Scottie who will not have the wonderful home you would have provided.
For heaven’s sake! Every dog book you read says that simply having a yard does not take care of dog’s exercise needs – so it doesn’t make sense to us to say that the yard the too small to satisfy his exercise needs. Sometimes rescues just make it overly hard to adopt a dog, and it’s a real shame, because I imagine it leads people to breeders. We don’t have a fenced yard at all, which is why we did not go the rescue route – no one would have placed a dog with us. sigh… We know your perfect little fella is out there waiting. Patience is hard though!
Edgar and his mum
I am so sorry especially since you are both so worthy.
What?????!!!!! Makes no sense to me. Did they state up front what the “yard requirements” would be? At least then you might have known you wouldn’t qualify (which is ridiculous) and you would not have gotten your hopes up, only to have them knocked down. Is the yard deemed too small for just this particular Scottie, or will this rescue group never consider you qualified?
What a heartbreak 💔, I feel so badly for you and the Dad Peep – you are perfectly qualified to give a loving home to a Scottie (or any dog) lucky enough to be with you. Keep your chins up, take the attitude that this one just wasn’t meant to be, and know that you will soon have a Scottie to love and will love you back. It’s just that the waiting for it to happen is especially tough when you don’t have a clue as to when it will happen!
We got Abby with no fenced yard as she was a very low energy senior and we had a long track record with a professional dog walker with our last dog who ensured the rescue folks our dogs got plenty of exercise. We do have a fenced yard now, but it’s for just safe play, not exercise. I know this is such a disappointment and we’ll pray the perfect pup comes along.
Regulations are tough – still not sure why yard is not up to par – have seen and any Scotty could have lots of exercise there — keep on going – one will come along – Humphrey & Cherry.
This is Sniglet. I should have come over and given that lady peeps a piece of my mind on Saturday. Stuart ‘n I had more fun than anyone, hunting for chipmunks and hiding hooves and chewies in your yard. The most fun was digging underneath the fence so we could visit whenever we wanted. I know you and my mom sometimes tried to block the holes, but we just dug another one! Best fun ever! Best yard and neighbors and friends ever! Aroooooooo! (said with a hound dog accent)
Backyard not big enough?
The street & beach are Allister’s(Australian Scotty) preferred exercise places.
I rescued Shelby without having a fenced yard. It was 6 years ago and I still don’t have a fenced yard. The dogs never go out unless they are on a leash and with me. They should be happy to have a wonderful Scottie family.
Not all rescue groups are terrible…. we came from a great one Scottish Terrier Club of Greater NY Area Rescue! Mommy said that NC rescue group knew nothing about scotties. We won’t even aroooo them! They don’t deserve it. Ozzy & Callie
Dat stinks. We go out in our yard some, but we really got our exercise from our walks. Momma had Whitley in an apartment for years and she wuz fine with daily walks.
Yard not big enough?! The yard is only meant to stroll through and dig holes in and for a quick trip to the bathroom just before bedtime. Exercise time is taking Mom and Dad peeps on a walk 🙂
OMD…. Dat just isn’t right! Y’all are da best Scottie Peeps dat I know.
So sorry.
Wags,
Ranger
Oh gosh! I don’t understand why so. My mom lives in an apartment but I do get my fair dose of exercise chasing balls at the park. Anyways, I am sure the ‘right’ Scottie will pop up in due course. Sending you much hugs in the meantime.
WTD??!! sigh. I am speechless. okays, you knows terriers can’t be speechless….WHAAAAAT???!
I have faith the right doggie will pick you, and it won’t be up to KERAZY peeps!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥