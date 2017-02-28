Time for some Sherlock

This little boy makes me SO HAPPY!

Take a look:

He’s just learned to get up the stairs here. How about that little tail standing straight up? Looks like he’s ready for the show ring!

Now get this:

If THAT isn’t a face to melt ice, I don’t know what is.

Oh, and on the home front, here’s what’s happening today at our house:

I guess you’re really moving when they put the For Sale sign post in your yard. In the 18 years we’ve lived in this house, only two were without a Scottie in the yard. Lots of emotions these days.