Time for some Sherlock

This little boy makes me SO HAPPY!
Take a look:
He’s just learned to get up the stairs here. How about that little tail standing straight up? Looks like he’s ready for the show ring!
Now get this:
If THAT isn’t a face to melt ice, I don’t know what is.
Oh, and on the home front, here’s what’s happening today at our house:
I guess you’re really moving when they put the For Sale sign post in your yard. In the 18 years we’ve lived in this house, only two were without a Scottie in the yard. Lots of emotions these days.
Adorably adorable and so many more adjectives for Sherlock. Can’t stop looking at him!!!!!
Your lovely house will provide memories for another family. Think of all the good juju/spirit/energy or whatever you want to call it is nestled within the walls and floors. And to think you and Dad Peep created that along with BoBo and Stuart at your sides. What a tribute to a loving couple and their 4 legged kids. We salute you! (and AROOOOO you)
How nice of you to say so. ArrrOOOO to you and yours my friends.
That Sherlock is a cutie pie! I can feel my heart melting as I look at him!
Moving can be a daunting experience, loaded with lots of emotions. I know only too well after doing it myself five months ago. It is also a time to reflect and look forward to new beginnings. Things will work out for you both, I just know it. Good luck with the sale of your home and finding a new one that will include having a new Scottie! We look forward to following you on this new chapter of your lives.
McDuff’s Mom
Five months ago for you and I’m sure it’s still emotional. A friend came by on Saturday to accept some very old and wonderful plants from us and asked what it’s like to move on. I was quick to reply that we’re both looking forward to the change and “newness” of life. Thanks for your support!
Thank you so much for these photos of this adorable puppy! His ears and his tail are something else…not to mention that face. Sherlock has made my day!
He has a tendency to do that. Such a cutie. Plump little puppy belly and sharp teeth!
Aroooo
And ArrOOOOO to Youuuuuu!
Oh, that white post in your yard makes our hearts skip a beat…..BUT so over the top excited for you and your new adventures!
I will need a lot of pets and hugs from you every time you come over…..this little Sherlock is a firecracker and you know me, I am so very cautious and laid back. We are starting to play bite face a bit and I can stop him in his tracks with my PAW. I love that part!! I think I have finally found my new playmate, and I kinda like being the big brother Pointer!
Licky kisses and bites from the little one.
Banks and Sherlock
You’re such a good big brother Mr. Banks. Don’t take any stuff from the Wee One!
Oh my. You are cuter than cute can be
Snorts,
Lily & Edward
Isn’t he????? Just like you two!
Gosh, he’s cute!
Oh my gosh!!! He is just the cutest!!! Good luck with your move!
Oh, Sweet Sherlock is just too cute and I am just melting all over the place!! 💙!!! Moving is certainly more than a notion and to leave a place that has so many memories takes that up another notch!! Praying all goes smoothly for you all and that you know the memories are safe down deep in your hearts!! 💗
I’m just now realizing the this is your new baby. Congrats to all of you and many blessings in moving forward to a new home and life together. Sherlock is such a darling wee one. Enjoy every second!
Moving is OK just as long as you’re moving close to us. Don’t forget to bring Sherlock with you.
He is soooo adorable! Definitely a face that must melt ice. 🙂
Wow – what a cutie! And that sturdy little body with that sturdy little tail! Guess you chickened out and didn’t steal him. Oh well . . .
Good luck with the move. Lots of emotion and stress, but lots of new and exciting things to look forward to. Plus, once you get settled, hopefully you’ll get a Sherlock of your own to share with all of us!
how cute. Just want to hold him
He’s a braw wee lad.
he is a wonderful cute scottie-boy…yay for being too cute for words :o)
we cross our paws for the move that efurrything goes smooth… it’s like the end of a chapter when this sign appears in a yard…. but there is always a new chapter and a new page of this book of life we can open… hugs to you…